Sylvester "Bud" Luther Dobbs, 82, died February 13th, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. He was born June 25,1937 in Dewey, Oklahoma to parents Leo Dobbs and Fawn Brown.

Bud Dobbs was best described as a very genuine person, who never knew a stranger. His gift in life was making people feel happy and loved. He was a very devoted father to his children, coaching their YMCA and Boys Club basketball and Little League baseball and softball teams. He was equally a very devoted husband to his wife, Mona, of nearly 63 years. He was well loved by his co-workers at Phillips Petroleum, where he worked in numerous departments over 37 years and received multiple "Suggestion Awards" for his innovations. One of his most cherished job responsibilities included being the warehouse supervisor at Applied Automation Inc. He enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, racing/attending car races, restoring Cushman motor scooters, golfing, and entertaining his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His beloved Pomeranians Jerry, Scarlett, Dallas, and Chase brought so much joy to his life. A tradition he and mother established was visiting his in-laws at their Hogshooter farm every Sunday for a family meal. He also enjoyed racing stock cars with his brother David at the Dewey Speedway. He was an animal and nature lover, who was loved by everyone who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father Leo Dobbs, mother Fawn Dobbs, brother Ancil "Skipper" Dobbs, brother David Dobbs, sister Carol Toney, sister Barbara Gilmore, sister Cleo Holtz, sister Baby Dobbs, and his son Kenneth "Kenny" Dobbs.

He is survived by his wife Mona Waller Dobbs, son Bradley Dobbs and girlfriend April Perryman, daughter April Dobbs-Petersen and husband Jeff Petersen, daughter-in-law Cheryl Stow Dobbs, brother Jack Dobbs, brother Russell "Rusty" Dobbs, grandchildren Emily Dobbs, Kayla Dobbs Zapata and husband Oscar Zapata, Jamie Dobbs Diehl and husband Holden Diehl, Jakey Dobbs, Megan Dobbs, Seth Petersen, Trevor Petersen, great-grandchildren Cadence Diehl, River Diehl, Tobias "Toby" Zapata, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2pm Friday, February 21, 2020 at Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. There will be an Interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery.

