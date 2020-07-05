1/1
Sylvia Jean (Sacra) Sisson
1944 - 2020
Sylvia Jean Sacra Sisson, 75, of Bartlesville, OK went home to be with Jesus on June 19, 2020. She was born August 6, 1944 and raised in Roswell, New Mexico where she met her husband at the age of 15. Jean attended Stephens College and then the University of New Mexico where she received her bachelor's in Education and Art. She started out as a school teacher, became 1 of only 2 Nationally ranked gymnastics judges in Oklahoma at the time, and later became a home executive and an art director at the YWCA. When her children were younger, she was very active in the youth teen group, being one of the youth leaders in her Nazarene Church. Jean was always very involved in her children's and then her grandchildren's lives. She was a loving, supportive, and patient wife, mother, grandmother, & great-grandmother. All who knew her will always remember her brilliant red hair and spirited personality.
Jean is survived by her husband, Fred Sisson, of 55 years, her three daughters Lorri Sisson Bailey and her husband Randy Bailey, Julia Sisson Atherton and her husband Jason Atherton, and Melissa Sisson. Jean is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her brother Glaze Sacra, Jr. and his wife Linda, 2 nephews and 1 niece. Jean is preceded in death by her parents Glaze Sacra, Sr. and Marteal Sacra.
Private services were held.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 5 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
July 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
