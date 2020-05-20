Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tabitha Cielee "Tabby" Willard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tabitha (Tabby) Cielee Willard was born in Tulsa Oklahoma on December 9, 1992 and passed away in Norman Oklahoma unexpected on May 15, 2020.

Tabby spent her childhood in Pawhuska Oklahoma and her young adult life in Eureka Springs Arkansas. Where she is remembered for her love of sports especially basketball (#24), as a loyal friend and a team mate. Tabby loved to make people laugh.

Tabby leaves behind and lives on in her loving family which includes her parents, John and Cindy Willard. Brothers Jache Willard, Kodie Willard, Taven Willard, Glane Willard and Johnny Chase. Sisters Nicole Rieley Miller and Dejah Willard. Grandparents Rosella Parker Guffey and Gerald Guffey. Uncle Joe Parker, Aunt Tonya Armant and Aunt Jackie Glascoe. As well as many nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her Grandfather Ivan Parker, Grandparents Henrietta Cozart and Johnny Willard. Great Uncle Vernon Wadsworth and Great Aunt Betty Purtle and Uncle Carl Pace. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 20 to June 19, 2020

