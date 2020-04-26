Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ted Hadden, 89, longtime Bartlesville resident, died on Monday, April 20th, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Bartlesville. He was born in Dexter, NM on Nov 5, 1930, to Carl L. Hadden and Mary Elizabeth Gattenby Hadden. The family returned to the McAlester, OK area where Ted received his education. He began his lifelong career in the construction industry and while working on a construction project in Sweetwater, TX, he met and married the love of his life, Donna Purvis in 1951. Ted and Donna were married for 68 years.

They relocated to Bartlesville in 1955, where he worked with his father in construction and taking a break from construction, went to work for Saddoris Laundry for 15 years as the Route Supervisor, his remaining career was as the owner of Hadden & Son Construction in Bartlesville. Customer satisfaction was of the upmost importance to him, and something he prided himself on throughout his entire life.

Ted was very much a family man, proud of all his children and grandchildren. He always wanted the grandkids to give him a big "hug around the neck". He was a devout Christian and very active in his church.

He is survived by his wife Donna of the home, daughter Pam Woller (Kevin) of Lexington, KY, daughter Carole Osborn, of Plano, IL, son, Allen Hadden (Kathryn) of Bartlesville, son Brian Hadden of Tulsa, and son, John Hadden of Oklahoma City. He is survived by 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Due to current regulations, a service will be planned for a date in the near future. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Ted's name to First Baptist Church, 300 10th St, Dewey OK or to Grace Hospice of Oklahoma, 6218 S. Lewis Ave., Tulsa, OK 74136. The family would like to thank the amazing staff at Brookdale and the Grace Hospice team for the loving care he received during his stay.

