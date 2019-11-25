Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terri Lee (Tomes) Woods. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ochelata United Methodist Church. In Lieu of flowers the family has requested to please make donations to the Ochelata United Methodist Church, 100 N LeBlanc Street, Ochelata, OK 74051.

Terri passed away November 22, 2019 at the age of 64. The daughter of Virgil and Doris Tomes was born March 22, 1955 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She lived in Copan until the age of 16, when she and her family moved to Bixby. Terri graduated from Bixby High as a member of the class of 1970.

In 1981 Terri met Josh Woods. They would marry in 1982 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Together they built their life in Ramona, Oklahoma where she concentrated on taking care of her family and others.

Terri worked for Citgo Petroleum for twenty years. Shortly after marriage Josh and Terri ran the Dari Freez together for many years where many memories and friends were made.

In her early years of marriage, Terri and Josh enjoyed motorcycle riding, gatherings with friends, and their trips to Fiesta Days in San Antonio, Texas.

Terri was a huge part of our community. She, along with her family, attended Ochelata United Methodist Church for many years. In her spare time Terri loved driving the backroads of Ramona, swimming at Spring Creek, and watching just about any CV sporting event. She was a giver of anything she had, a lover of people and life, and a mother to children that were not even hers.

