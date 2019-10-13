Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Rodney Spears. View Sign Service Information Havenbrook Funeral Home 3401 Havenbrook Street Norman , OK 73072 (405)-329-0101 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Havenbrook Funeral Home 3401 Havenbrook Street Norman , OK 73072 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Rodney Spears of Norman, OK passed away September 12, 2019 at the age of 77. He was born on February 26, 1942 to Otis and Irene Spears, and spent most of his childhood in Tahoka, TX. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Texas Tech University in 1964, and went to work for Phillips Petroleum in Cactus, TX shortly after. He married his lovely bride of 53 years, Cheri, on May 28, 1966, and raised an army of four daughters: Wendy, Heather, Libby and Brianna. For twenty years he worked back and forth between Cactus plant and several plants in Borger, TX then transferred to Bartlesville, OK and remained in Oklahoma the last 35 years of his life (although he never really warmed to the idea of not being a Texan).

Terry was a scholar. He spoke many languages, all, oddly, with an Italian accent. He was a voracious reader. Many photographs were taken of him in his recliner in the corner of the living room with an enormous book in his hand, and, more often than not, a wise cat on his lap.

Terry was a world traveler, having traveled the globe for his job, and then with Cheri for pleasure, after retirement from Phillips. They traveled all over Asia, South America, Europe, Australia, USA, and Canada.

Terry was a lover of music. He could perform it, either on the clarinet or the piano, but mostly he listened to it. He had an eclectic mix of favorites, from classical and opera to folk and R&B. He was the Drum Major at Tahoka High School, and was a four-year member of the Texas Tech Red Raider Band.

Terry was a lover of family. He lived for his wife and daughters. He made his wife laugh often, and tried to make his kids laugh. We're fairly certain he invented Dad Jokes. His giggle was one to remember.

Terry tolerated competitive sports. While not an enormous sports fan in general, watching his girls play soccer was a particular joy. You could catch him pacing the sidelines along with the linesmen, kicking an imaginary ball in an effort to make the daughter do as he was doing, maybe psychically. He enjoyed golf and hunting for a number of years, and swam almost every single day.

Terry was a man of deep but quiet faith and service. He served in the Texas Army National Guard from 1965 to 1970. He was also an active member and past president of the Bartlesville Civitan Club. God was a constant in his life.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Otis Spears and Irene Frazier; his daughter, Wendy Spears; and his older brother, Monty.

He is survived by his wife Cheri, Darren & Heather Cowley; grandkid Cameron Cowley; Pat & Libby Schaper; grandkids, Tyler & Leah Schaper, Pacey & Cohen Mills; Brianna & Bridget Spears; grandkids Everett & Regina Spears; his stepmother Christine Spears & family; his brother Tom Spears & wife Jona; and a host of nieces and nephews.

