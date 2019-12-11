WICHITA - Thelma Eilene (Fenn) Hipp, 93, passed away December 9, 2019, at Lake Point Assisted Living, Wichita. She was born on July 25, 1926, at Great Bend, the daughter of Ernest A. & Katherine Ella (Drehle) Fenn. She married Joseph Lawrence Hipp on her 22nd birthday, July 25, 1948 in Great Bend. He died on December 9, 1979.
Survivors include, two sons, Vincent Hipp and wife June of Springfield, Ohio, and Paul Hipp and wife Becky of Great Bend; two daughters, Rose Hammerschmidt and husband Marion of Bartlesville, OK, and Shirley Buchanan and husband Russell of Wichita; sister-in-law, Louise Fenn of Mulvane; 18 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, December13, 2019, at Trinity United Lutheran Church. Memorials are suggested to Trinity united Lutheran Church, Post #3111, or Lake point Assisted Living, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019