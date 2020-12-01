1/1
Thelma Pope Blackburn
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Pope Blackburn
Bartlesville - Mrs. Thelma Pope Blackburn, 81, of Bartlesville, died at 4 A.M. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Dr. T. Lee Stephens officiating. Funeral services and interment are under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Visitation will be at the Stumpff Funeral Home Thursday from 9 AM until 8 PM and the family will receive guests for visitation Thursday from 6 PM until 8 PM.
Mrs. Blackburn was born at Clinton, North Carolina on December 20, 1938 the daughter of Fulton and Kathleen (Waters) Pope. She grew up and received her education in North Carolina. She was married to Richard Glenn Blackburn at Clinton, North Carolina on October 16, 1960. Mr. Blackburn became affiliated with Phillips Petroleum Company in Raleigh, North Carolina and his career took them to Boston, Massachusetts in 1965, Hackettstown, New Jersey in 1968, Atlanta, Georgia in 1971 and then to Bartlesville in 1976. They have remained in Bartlesville since that time and Mrs. Blackburn was active as a homemaker. She also was a teacher for special needs children in Bartlesville, the Kid's Crisis Line, the Samaritan Homeless Council, did volunteer work for Veterans in the area, was active as a volunteer for the Washington County Election Board for 35 years, and was an active member and volunteer at the St. Luke's Episcopal Church since 1976. She was also a member and President for 20 years of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, member of the Daughters of American Revolution and a member of the Red Hat Society. Mr. and Mrs. Blackburn celebrated their 25th Anniversary in 1985 with a three week trip to Europe.
Mrs. Blackburn is survived by her husband, Richard Glenn Blackburn of the home in Bartlesville, one daughter, Tina Cooper of Princeton, Texas, one son, Christopher Glenn Blackburn of Pryor, Okla., three grandchildren, Austin Fisher, Dylan Fisher and wife Kensey and Gavin Pierce and one great grandchild, Elliott Fisher. Mrs. Blackburn was preceded by death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers friends who wish may send their memorial donations to: Claremore Veteran Center, 3001 W. Blue Starr Drive, Claremore, Oklahoma 74017.
Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at www.stumpff.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory
1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard
Bartlesville, OK 74006
(918) 333-4300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 1, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stumpff Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved