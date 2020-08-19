Theresa Ann Dunlap passed on to her Heavenly home on Thursday August 13 2020. A 75-year Bartlesville resident, she taught seventh and eighth grade science for 31 years. Twenty-nine (29) of those at Central Junior High School. An avid traveler she was able to see many parts of our country and of the globe. She consistently marveled at the beauty created by God. Many of the trips she took were associated with volunteer work with Bluestem Girl Scouts, Church mission trips and with Science Club. More than anything she would like to be remembered as a loving and loyal friend and hope those here will continuing their lives in a lovingly Christian manner.
She is survived by three nephews and their families. Mike & Paula Dunlap of Bartlesville, Tom and Janey Dunlap of Bartlesville and Jim and Pam Dunlap of Edmond, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her brother Kenneth Joe Dunlap in March, 2020, his wife, Levah 10 years ago and her parents Raymond and Lucile Dunlap many years ago.
Private family services will be held.
