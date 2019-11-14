Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial Mountain View Mortuary & Cemetery 3115 East 7800 South (Bengal Blvd.) Salt Lake City , UT 84121 (801)-943-0831 Viewing 1:00 PM Chapel of Mountain View Memorial Estates 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights Salt Lake County , UT View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Chapel of Mountain View Memorial Estates 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights Salt Lake County , UT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas David Lovell, 95, was called home to his Heavenly Father Thursday, November 7, 2019 while sleeping at his home in St George, Utah. He was born to David Joseph Lovell, Jr. and Marjorie Hamilton Harper on September 5, 1924 in Los Angeles, California. He was married and later sealed in the temple to his wife of 60 years, Mary Louisa Wilson. Following her death on December 18, 2005 he married Mary Louise Mortensen.

Tom was raised in Los Angeles and graduated from High School two months after the bombing of Pearl Harbor. He enlisted in the Navy in June of 1943. And was honorably released January of 1946 after serving in the South Pacific theater during

He met Mary Louisa Wilson while stationed at Clearfield, UT. They married March 18, 1944. He joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on February 1, 1948. In August they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

After graduating from USC, he became employed by Phillips Petroleum Company and retired at age 62. After retiring, he and Mary served as missionaries in the Pennsylvania Pittsburg Mission, and as Temple ordinance workers in the Dallas, Jordan River and St. George Temples.

He was an active member of the church all his life and served as bishop twice, and on the High Council as well as many other callings.

He is survived by his second wife Mary Louise Mortenson, his half-sister Jo Ann Koch, his half-brother David Joseph Lovell III, three of his children Lawrence (Patricia Redd), Franklin (Marsha Mayfield), Kenneth (Susan Sydenham), 11 grandchildren and 41 greatgrandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mary Louisa Wilson, his daughter Robyn Dee Lovell and his sister Margaret Ann Lovell.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2 p.m., at the Chapel of Mountain View Memorial Estates, at 3115 East 7800 South, Cottonwood Heights, Salt Lake County, Utah. A viewing will precede the service Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Mountain View Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with military honors next to his beloved wife and daughter.

