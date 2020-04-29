Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Thomas E. Powers. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thomas E. Powers died peacefully Tuesday, April 7 with family by his side, at his residence in Ada, OK, at age 81. He was born on a farm in Centerview, Missouri on December 30, 1938 to Uel Martin and Belva Rosa (Hopkins) Powers. Dr. Powers was the seventh of nine kids. He graduated high school from Warrensburg College High. On April 18, 1959, he married Judith Ann Davidson. Tom and Judy spent almost 61 years getting to know each other better and loving each other more each day, their lives fused together with the kind of love that only comes by facing the difficulties of life and maturing as a couple. Through the years, they grew closer, wiser, and stronger.

Tom attended San Antonio Chiropractic College before moving to Kansas City to attend Cleveland Chiropractic College, graduating in 1965. While in Chiropractic College in Kansas City, MO, he worked to put himself through school and provide for his wife and 3 young daughters, as a stocker and maintenance man at Hallmark Co. Immediately upon graduating Chiropractic College, he moved his young family to Pawhuska, Ok, and opened Pawhuska Chiropractic Office. His first day of practice marked a very special one as it was also the day his son was born. He remained in Pawhuska where he cared for and lovingly treated patients for 42 ½ years. He had a deep passion for the chiropractic profession, and a generous spirit that led him to truly want to heal others.

Tom was a member of the Oklahoma Association of Chiropractors, Past President of Pawhuska Golf and Country Club, and was a member of

An avid outdoorsman, Tom enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and time at the lake. He enjoyed sharing his love of nature with family and friends, showing them many happy times while camping and cooking out. After retiring in 2007, he spent time doting on his grandchildren, fishing, and tending to his lake house. Although he suffered from a stroke, he always maintained a positive outlook. Tom and Judy moved to Ada in 2017, where they could be closer to Rhonda and her family.

He is survived by three daughters, Rhonda and Rod Dillard of Ada, OK, Renee' and Brad Bryant of Weatherford, Ok, and Wendy and Randy Cloud of Glenpool, OK and a son, Tom and Lori Powers of Midwest City. Grandchildren are Ryan Dillard, Caleb and Gina Dillard, Josh Dillard and Liz, Zac and Elyse Dillard, Mason and Kyndel Dillard, Megan and Jeremy Wingard, Blaine Bryant and Louisa, Kalie and Matthew Sheppard, Misti and Derrik Totty, Laci Cloud, Skyler and Alicia Cloud, Spenser Powers and Brady and Skye Powers. Great grandchildren are Bradlee Ann Dillard, Carson John Dillard, Addyson Rose Powers and Elizabeth Joy Sheppard. Other survivors include his brother Jim and Peggy Powers and sisters Rosemary and Gene Lytle and Elaine Powers and brother in laws Gene and Myrna Davidson and Marion Cox as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Rotary Club of Pawhuska. He was a big supporter of the Pawhuska Huskies and the Boy Scouts. Tom was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church where he enjoyed singing in the choir.

