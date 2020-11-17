Thomas Nelson Dixon
Bartlesville - Thomas Nelson Dixon, 81, of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Tom was born October 10, 1939, in Utica, Ohio, to parents Clinton and Jennie (Bovard) Dixon. He graduated as Valedictorian of Utica High School. He then attended Cincinnati University in Ohio for Engineering and then received his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from Rice University in Houston, Texas. He worked for Phillips 66 as a Research Engineer from 1978 until retirement in 2002. Tom was an active member of the Kiwanis Club of Bartlesville for over 35 years. Tom married Diane Elizabeth Gaines on March 4, 1967. The couple enjoyed 54 years of marriage together.
He was a gifted engineer and mathematician, an expert planner of epic family vacations, a master of unexpected wit and an avid reader of history and geography. He was also an adventurous and generous grandpa, a museum enthusiast, fisherman extraordinaire, a grower of fine tomatoes and made the best blackberry pie one has ever tasted. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Bob Dixon.
Tom is survived by his wife, Diane, of the home; son Scott Dixon and wife Beth; daughter Amy Hardy; siblings Geraldine Marston and Fred Dixon and wife Sue; grandchildren Helen Dixon, Anna Dixon, Alexander Dixon, Ellie Dixon, Lily Dixon, Sebastian Hardy, Ayden Hardy and Brendan Hardy, along with numerous nieces, nephews and their children in both Ohio and Texas.
Due to the present pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or memorial service, the family suggests a donation be made to Hopestone Cancer Support Center in Bartlesville, www.hopestone.org
