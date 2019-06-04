Guest Book View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas "Tom" Robert Wiggins, age 95 and resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away on May 25, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Tom Wiggins was born on September 11, 1923 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He was the son of Thomas Edward Wiggins and Mary Florence Bates. He moved as an infant with his parents to Oklahoma City.

Tom attended Gatewood Elementary, Taft Jr. High School and Classen High School, graduating with the Senior Class of 1941. He attended Oklahoma City University (OCU) for one year immediately after graduation from high school before being drafted into the U.S. Armed Forces. He served from February 6, 1943 to February 6, 1946, a portion of this time being in the European Theatre.

Tom returned to Oklahoma after his honorable discharge and married Roberta Henry. He went on to complete his education by attending the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1950. His first employment after receiving his degree was with the Halliburton Company and Thompson & Ball on the Turner Turnpike project. He was then drafted to serve in the Korean conflict but actually remained at Ft. Bragg. He began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company in 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri. Roberta passed away in 1954. Later on in 1954 he married Pauline Craven. He came to Bartlesville in 1958 and had continued living here since his retirement in 1985.

Tom is survived by a son, Thomas Henry Wiggins residing in Louisville, KY; a daughter, Karen Kay Wiggins residing in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Pallas Ravae Forcella, Margherita Morgana Wiggins and Catherine Cassandra Wiggins; and a brother, Richard Bates Wiggins residing in Reseda, California. No information is known about a second daughter, Lee Ann Wiggins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Memorial services for Mr. Wiggins will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at Thomas "Tom" Robert Wiggins, age 95 and resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, passed away on May 25, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.Tom Wiggins was born on September 11, 1923 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He was the son of Thomas Edward Wiggins and Mary Florence Bates. He moved as an infant with his parents to Oklahoma City.Tom attended Gatewood Elementary, Taft Jr. High School and Classen High School, graduating with the Senior Class of 1941. He attended Oklahoma City University (OCU) for one year immediately after graduation from high school before being drafted into the U.S. Armed Forces. He served from February 6, 1943 to February 6, 1946, a portion of this time being in the European Theatre.Tom returned to Oklahoma after his honorable discharge and married Roberta Henry. He went on to complete his education by attending the University of Oklahoma, graduating with a degree in Chemical Engineering in 1950. His first employment after receiving his degree was with the Halliburton Company and Thompson & Ball on the Turner Turnpike project. He was then drafted to serve in the Korean conflict but actually remained at Ft. Bragg. He began his career with Phillips Petroleum Company in 1951 in Kansas City, Missouri. Roberta passed away in 1954. Later on in 1954 he married Pauline Craven. He came to Bartlesville in 1958 and had continued living here since his retirement in 1985.Tom is survived by a son, Thomas Henry Wiggins residing in Louisville, KY; a daughter, Karen Kay Wiggins residing in Bartlesville, Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Pallas Ravae Forcella, Margherita Morgana Wiggins and Catherine Cassandra Wiggins; and a brother, Richard Bates Wiggins residing in Reseda, California. No information is known about a second daughter, Lee Ann Wiggins.He was preceded in death by his parents.Memorial services for Mr. Wiggins will be held at a later date.Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from June 4 to July 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close