1/1
Thomasa Carol Davenport
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomasa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomasa Carol Davenport
Thomasa Carol Davenport was born November 2, 1948, and entered the kingdom of Heaven on September 14, 2020. Thomasa is survived by her husband Dale; sons Paul Hood, Kenny Hood, and Kevin Barcus; step-daughter Tammy Davenport; daughter-in-law Lori Hood; grandchildren Bryce Hood, Blake Hood, Caleb Hood, Dylan Hood, Joel Hood, Ezra Hood, KK Barcus, Caites Alderson, Tessa Alderson, and Isabelle Barcus; step-grandchildren Eric Davis, Donnell Clark, and Elisia Marichal-Simpson; and great-grandchildren Everly Hood, Anna Hood, Solomon Hood, Mila Hood, Elias Hood, Brady Hood, Olivia Hood, and Eli Hood.
Thomasa was a hero to her kids and grandkids for creating a path of financial and spiritual success. She led by example in loving Christ, selfless giving to everyone, and a work ethic second to none. Most of her life she functioned as mother and father to her kids, teaching them to be strong yet compassionate, steadfast yet forgiving, a hard worker, but understanding the unequaled value of family time. She left this world a better place than before her. She was the definition of Christ's love.
An OSU-themed memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, September 25 at Lakeview Baptist Church in Salina. Guests are encouraged to wear orange or black if they would like.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 18 to Sep. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved