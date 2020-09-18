Thomasa Carol Davenport

Thomasa Carol Davenport was born November 2, 1948, and entered the kingdom of Heaven on September 14, 2020. Thomasa is survived by her husband Dale; sons Paul Hood, Kenny Hood, and Kevin Barcus; step-daughter Tammy Davenport; daughter-in-law Lori Hood; grandchildren Bryce Hood, Blake Hood, Caleb Hood, Dylan Hood, Joel Hood, Ezra Hood, KK Barcus, Caites Alderson, Tessa Alderson, and Isabelle Barcus; step-grandchildren Eric Davis, Donnell Clark, and Elisia Marichal-Simpson; and great-grandchildren Everly Hood, Anna Hood, Solomon Hood, Mila Hood, Elias Hood, Brady Hood, Olivia Hood, and Eli Hood.

Thomasa was a hero to her kids and grandkids for creating a path of financial and spiritual success. She led by example in loving Christ, selfless giving to everyone, and a work ethic second to none. Most of her life she functioned as mother and father to her kids, teaching them to be strong yet compassionate, steadfast yet forgiving, a hard worker, but understanding the unequaled value of family time. She left this world a better place than before her. She was the definition of Christ's love.

An OSU-themed memorial service will be 11:00 am Friday, September 25 at Lakeview Baptist Church in Salina. Guests are encouraged to wear orange or black if they would like.



