Tom Robertson died Friday in Bartlesville. At age 90, Tom was virtually a lifelong resident of Bartlesville having grown up in the area and stayed on to live and work in his hometown.Tom was born the son of Jack and Jewel (Tate) Robertson on September 26, 1928, in Henryetta, OK. Shortly after Tom's sister Sue was born, their father died unexpectedly and their mother moved the family to Bartlesville. Tom graduated from College High in 1946. He went on to work at his mother's dress shop Herrins in downtown Bartlesville for many years. Tom continued to live in the original home for more than 73 years and faithfully cared for his mother in the home until her death.Tom had many passions in life which included photography, and in his younger days he developed his own film. Lifting weights and exercise were very important to him and he loved fishing and playing billiards. Tom was very fond of animals, especially cats. From a young age, Tom was an avid reader and over the years, he was a frequent visitor to the Bartlesville Public Library.Tom is survived by his sister Sue Pike of Yukon, OK, nephews, Jeff Pike, Alan Pike and wife Amanda, Andy Morgan and wife Chris and niece Julie Morgan. Great nieces include Amberly Pike, Marlene and Lucy Morgan along with great nephews Wyatt and Sawyer Pike.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Jane Morgan.No formal services are planned. Arrangements are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home– Dewey Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 14 to Aug. 13, 2019

