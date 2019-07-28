I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful. (2 Timothy 4:7)
Tommy Ray Kane, 67, a lifelong resident of Bartlesville, peacefully passed away Friday afternoon, July 19, 2019 at this home.
Tommy was born August 6, 1951 to parents Thomas and Maxine Kane in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. He was a Hometown Boy, except while he was away at Oklahoma State Tech in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, he lived his whole life in Bartlesville and would never have had it any different. He graduated from College High School with the class of 1970. After college, Tommy returned home and worked with his dad in the family business knows as Kane Painting. Upon his Dad's retirement, Tommy took over the business and continued to run it throughout his life. Tommy and Ginger were married on July 18, 1992 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and established their home in Bartlesville.
He loved spending time with his friends in the great outdoors, fishing, hunting, 4-wheeling, and motorcycle trips. Tommy will forever be remembered for his love of family and friends.
Tommy is survived by his wife, Ginger of 27 years, a son Nick Kane (Houston, TX), daughter Shanna Smith (Ochelata, OK), grandsons Jacob and Ryan Eaves (Ochelata, OK), brother Jack Kane and wife Pat (Fort Worth, TX), sister-in-law Cathy Bergen (Bartlesville, OK). He will also be missed by many cousins, and numerous close friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Maxine Kane, parent-in-laws Heron and Ruth Ford and sister-in-law Cynthia Callahan.
The family expresses appreciation and thanks to their extended family and friends and the Cancer Center Team of Bartlesville.
Memorial services are scheduled for Saturday, August 3rd at reNEW Church in Dewey, Oklahoma from 1:00pm to 2:00pm. Family and friend's visitation following from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to reNEW Church at 1611 N. Osage in Dewey, Oklahoma 74029.
Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from July 28 to Aug. 27, 2019