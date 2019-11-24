Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tony (Paul Anthony) Armstrong. View Sign Service Information Benjamin Funeral Home 114 West Cherokee Nowata , OK 74048 (918)-273-2700 Funeral service 2:00 PM First Baptist Church Nowata , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tony (Paul Anthony) Armstrong went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where we know he was greeted by his older brother Mark with a slap on the back and a microphone.

Born in Nowata, Oklahoma on October 2, 1962, he passed from this life in Los Angeles, California at the age of 57 years. Son of Bob and Dee Armstrong, Tony graduated from Nowata High School in 1980. He then went on to complete degrees from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College in Computer Science and from Oklahoma State University in Management Information Science. He had an extensive career, having been employed by Hilti, Williams Companies, and The Cherokee Casino as well as independent consulting for numerous businesses. Tony was a uniquely talented, creative soul who had many friends. He loved singing, creating music, golf, poker, shooting pool, and cooking, (especially his famous spaghetti). He enjoyed games of all kinds, and he rarely lost at any of them. Most of all, Tony loved his family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, funny sense of humor, brilliant mind and competitive nature.

Tony leaves three children, Stephen Brett Hathcoat, Dianne Armstrong, Robb Armstrong and four grandchildren.

Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Benny and Grace Armstrong, grandparents, Charles and Dixie Ryan, many aunts and uncles, one nephew, Rhett Michael Miller, and his best friend and brother Mark Charles Armstrong.

He is survived by his parents, Bob and Dee Armstrong, a brother, Steve Armstrong and his wife, Becky , their children Jack and Ellen of Bartlesville, a sister, Samantha Armstrong Miller and her husband Mike of Boerne, Texas, their children Luke, Cole, and Rowdy, a niece, Lacey Woolman and husband Josh and children Dylan, Caleb, and Colton, and two nephews, Walker Armstrong, and Ryan Wyatt Armstrong and Wyatt's daughter Harper. His family will miss their blonde Tony Bologny Boy very much but we take comfort in the fact that he is now reunited with his big brother and they are singing backup for each other forever.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday November 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Nowata. Pastor Larry DeLay will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service Nowata, Oklahoma. Condolences can be left at Tony (Paul Anthony) Armstrong went to be with his Heavenly Father on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, where we know he was greeted by his older brother Mark with a slap on the back and a microphone.Born in Nowata, Oklahoma on October 2, 1962, he passed from this life in Los Angeles, California at the age of 57 years. Son of Bob and Dee Armstrong, Tony graduated from Nowata High School in 1980. He then went on to complete degrees from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College in Computer Science and from Oklahoma State University in Management Information Science. He had an extensive career, having been employed by Hilti, Williams Companies, and The Cherokee Casino as well as independent consulting for numerous businesses. Tony was a uniquely talented, creative soul who had many friends. He loved singing, creating music, golf, poker, shooting pool, and cooking, (especially his famous spaghetti). He enjoyed games of all kinds, and he rarely lost at any of them. Most of all, Tony loved his family. He will be remembered for his quick wit, funny sense of humor, brilliant mind and competitive nature.Tony leaves three children, Stephen Brett Hathcoat, Dianne Armstrong, Robb Armstrong and four grandchildren.Tony was preceded in death by his grandparents, Benny and Grace Armstrong, grandparents, Charles and Dixie Ryan, many aunts and uncles, one nephew, Rhett Michael Miller, and his best friend and brother Mark Charles Armstrong.He is survived by his parents, Bob and Dee Armstrong, a brother, Steve Armstrong and his wife, Becky , their children Jack and Ellen of Bartlesville, a sister, Samantha Armstrong Miller and her husband Mike of Boerne, Texas, their children Luke, Cole, and Rowdy, a niece, Lacey Woolman and husband Josh and children Dylan, Caleb, and Colton, and two nephews, Walker Armstrong, and Ryan Wyatt Armstrong and Wyatt's daughter Harper. His family will miss their blonde Tony Bologny Boy very much but we take comfort in the fact that he is now reunited with his big brother and they are singing backup for each other forever.Funeral Service will be 2:00 P.M., Monday November 25, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Nowata. Pastor Larry DeLay will be officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Benjamin Funeral Service Nowata, Oklahoma. Condolences can be left at www.honoringmemories.com or Facebook page for Benjamin Funeral Service. Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 24 to Dec. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close