Ty Allen Kirchner was born March 12, 1996 at Ponca City, OK. His parents were Travis Kirchner and Sadonna Martin.

Ty went to kindergarten at Pawhuska Elementary School and later attended Bowring Elementary for the next 8 years. He graduated as a proud member of a class of 6 proud Bowring Wranglers. He attended high school at Pawhuska and later received his GED.

Ty worked on his family's ranch in Northern Osage County as a cowboy, farmer and general all-round "go-fer" for his grandma and grandpa. He worked at various oil field jobs and did some pepe-lining with his good friend, Andrew Jones. He also cowboyed for ranches in Texas. He loved rodeoing, especially bull riding and ranch saddle bronc riding and had the scars to prove it. He also loved and counted as family is dogs, Cujo and Rowdie.

He is survived by his grandparents Joe and Jan Kirchner of Pawhuska. Also surviving are his mother Sadonna of Newkirk, OK; his grandmother, Toni Martin of Ponca City; brothers Ryan and Logan Lingnau; sister Hannah Lingnau, along with a host of aunts, uncles and cousins from both sides of his family. He also counted as family his brother A.J. Loggins and A.J.'s family, especially "Mom" Aletha McCumbey.

Ty was preceded in death by his "papa" and "Nanny", Big Boy and Gertrude Kirchner of the family ranch. He was also preceded in death by grandparents from both sides of his family, including Glen and Mary Brownlee of Deerfield, KS.

A memorial service is planned for Ty on Friday, April 12, 2019, 2:00PM, at the Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in Pawhuska, OK.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the and remember Ty as a person who loved life and lived to the fullest.

