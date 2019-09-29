Uthana Mae "Toni" Delozier, 86, of Bartlesville, died at 6:15 A.M. on Friday, September 27, 2019.
There are no formal services planned and cremation arrangements were under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Toni was born at Skiatook, Oklahoma on August 5, 1933. She was retired from Treasures Jewelry in Bartlesville.
Survivors include one son, Monty Kendrick and wife Janet of Bartlesville, one daughter, Terri Gower and husband Jack of Georgia and a friend, Nancy Wake of Bartlesville.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sept. 29 to Oct. 28, 2019