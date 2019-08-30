Velma Lee Laws-Kaiser, a resident of Bartlesville passed away August 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Richard Laws in 1993 and husband Charles Phillip Kaiser in 2006.
She is survived by two children, Charles Ronald Laws of Bartlesville and Rhonda Freeman and her husband Alan of Ramona. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Bryan Freeman and wife Sara, Ron Freeman and his wife Mecca, and Craig Freeman and his wife Tabetha. She is also survived by eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10 A.M. Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with her son-in-law, Alan Freeman officiating. Interment will be in thee Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
Come and go visitation for family and friends will be at the Stumpff Funeral home until 8 PM on Friday.
