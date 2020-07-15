Vera Lee Bryant, 83, resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Vera Lee Bryant was born July 23, 1936 at Miami, Oklahoma to Grover Lee Hawkins and Anna Gertrude (Burris) Hawkins. Vera attended school in Miami and graduated in 1955. After receiving her high school diploma, she married the love of her life, Joseph Donald "Don" Bryant on June 17, 1955 at Miami, Oklahoma. The Bryants moved to Bartlesville in 1962 and have made their home here, since. Vera accepted a job with the Bartlesville public schools in 1970 working in the cafeteria and then later became the cafeteria manager at the Sooner High School and remained there until her retirement in 1995.
She is survived by one son, Rusty Bryant of Tulsa, Oklahoma; a daughter, Teresa Nash and her husband, Bob of DeSoto, Kansas; two grandsons, Kevin Bryant and his wife, Jolene and Austin Bryant, both of Bartlesville, as well as four great-grandchildren and seven sisters. Vera was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Don Bryant.
Visitation for Vera will be Thursday July 16, from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm. A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Friday, July 17 at Memorial Park Cemetery. Services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Service.