Viola was born April 5, 1929 in Havana, Kansas to parents Tora and Sylvia (Phillips) Blakemore. She married Howard Lee Jackson on October 6, 1948 in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Viola was a very active volunteer at Mary Martha's Outreach. She also never turned a hungry person away from her table and always had an open heart for anyone in need.

She loved her family and had massive amounts of correspondence with them and her friends. She loved to cook and she made sure you never left her house hungry. She had a special heart for her children and grandchildren. She loved to read and collect butterflies.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Jackson; daughter Norma Bowers; sons Larry and Daniel Jackson; great-granddaughter Leigha Bowers; brothers Viro, Ray, Daryl, Leonard and William Blakemore; sister Violet Gribben and her parents Tora and Sylvia Blakemore.

She is survived by her sisters Nadine Pennell of Wichita, Kansas, Ellen Ross of Oklahoma and June Ranes of Caney, Kansas; daughter-in-law Peggy Jackson of Bartlesville; grandson John Bowers of California; granddaughter Laura (Ron) Ratliff of Bartlesville; grandson Ryan (Ronda) Bowers of Niotaze, Kansas; granddaughter Hillary (Brian)

Funeral services will be held Friday, February 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Word of Truth Fellowship with interment to follow at the Dewey Cemetery.

Smith of Bartlesville; granddaughter Nicole (Bryan) Keaton of Bartlesville and granddaughter April Thennes of Bartlesville; 14 great grandchildren; 16 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and family friends.

