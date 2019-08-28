Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia Lee Dawson-Bell of Bartlesville, Ok left this world for heaven August 16, 2019. She was born to Roy and Elizabeth Dawson January 30, 1934 in Independence, KS.

She passed away after a brief bout with dementia. Her family would like her to be remembered as a kind, loving lady who loved Jesus.

She attended Bartlesville High and graduated in 1951. She was married to one of her high school classmates, Watie Bell. They were married for 38 years. She most recently had moved to Minnesota to live near her daughter when Watie became ill with dementia and she could no longer care for him. She was living at Cannon Rivers Senior Living, where her daughter worked.

Virginia was a bank teller for most of her career, a job she thoroughly enjoyed. She was a gifted artist who loved to paint in her later years and received awards for her exceptional skill. She also enjoyed attending CBS bible study at the Nazarene Church in Bartlesville.

She loved crossword puzzles and playing Bunko and Mexican Dominoes with her friends. She was grateful to spend most of her remaining years in Bartlesville with friends she had grown up with.

Virginia was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her son Nicholas Kountoupis and daughter Gina Dahl, stepson James M. Bell, stepdaughter Dana E. Byars, sisters Joane Schmidt of Oklahoma City, OK and Jackie Sue Riley of Houston, Texas. Grandchildren Kelly Kountoupis, Megan Tubbs and Scott Huttenmaier, and one great grandson Rhys Tubbs.

The Lord was very gracious to Virginia in many ways and it is her dying wish that everyone know that Jesus loves them and that He is ALL that Matters in this world.

Her memorial service will be held Sunday, September 1st at 2:00pm at the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel in Bartlesville, OK.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Alzheimer's research.

