Virginia Inez Holt, 79, Bartlesville, OK passed away at her home early Tuesday morning, August 4, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Virginia was born January 16, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Clyde Moreland and Katherine (Hodges) Moreland. She grew up in Tulsa and began her education, there. As a teenager, Virginia's family moved to Vinita, OK. In 1959, she married Leroy Holt and the couple had three children together before later divorcing. Virginia lived in several locations including California; Vinita; Coffeyville, Kansas and Pawnee, Oklahoma, before settling at Bartlesville in 1991. She continued her education, completing the Surgical Technician Course at Tri-County Tech, before attending Pitt State and completing her BSN, there.
Virginia was an ORN/RN and applied her skills at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center and in Pawnee, Oklahoma, before becoming a traveling nurse and eventually taking a job with Jane Phillips Medical Center, Bartlesville, from which she would eventually retire. She felt her work and caring for her family were the sources of her greatest joy. Virginia also enjoyed motorcycle riding; camping at the lake; sewing and being with her friends. She was a member of Bartlesville's Spirit Church.
Virginia is survived by five children, Dianna Murr and husband, David of Abilene, Texas, Deborah Hill and husband, Donnie of Centralia, Oklahoma, Mark Holt and his wife, Mary of Coffeyville, Kansas, Tyrell and Arrea Yancey, both of Bartlesville; ten grandchildren; 25 grandchildren; other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; by three sisters and a brother and by a son, Drake Yancey on October 12, 2016.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m., Monday, August 10, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Vinita, Oklahoma with Pastor Darryl Wootton, officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 9am-6pm and Sunday, 1-6pm with the family receiving guests at the funeral home from 4-6pm. Services and interment have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com.