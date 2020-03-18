Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Virginia M. Stacy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Virginia M. Stacy of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, was released from the trials of this life on March 11, 2020, to join her family in Heaven. Virginia was born on July 8, 1928, in Mound Valley, Kansas to John and Imogene Payne. She is survived by her husband, Carl, and her three sons, Chris Stacy and his wife Vivanne, John Stacy and his wife Stephanie, and Nathan Stacy and his wife Teresa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Shawn, Erin, Ryan, Joshua, and Kristin, and a great-grandaughter, Anna.

Prior to her marriage to Carl, Virginia taught school in a one room schoolhouse in the Scammon area. After her marriage, Virginia spent most of her life as a homemaker, raising three boisterous boys. As a result, she was always calm in the face of disaster, usually just sighing before addressing it. When one of her son's schools called to tell her that her son had been bit by a snake, her first question to the Nurse was to ask if the son was worried about it, and to ask him "what kind of snake?" Virginia always had the utmost confidence in the abilities of her sons. This, in no small part, gave them the confidence needed for success.

Virginia was a believer in giving back to her community. She volunteered at many organizations over the years, starting with Concern (Churches United for Community Concern) in the 1960s and 1970s. She also volunteered at Jane Phillips Hospital, working at the snack bar as a Candy Striper and an editor of Pill News, the hospital newsletter. She was a volunteer leader for many years with the Young Women's Christian Association (YWCA) in the 1970s and 1980s. Later she volunteered as an usher and at the ticket office during the OK Mozart Festival. In the last few years, she enjoyed volunteering at the Woolaroc museum.

Virginia will be remembered at a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM on March 20, 2020, at St. John's Catholic Church in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. A rosary will be held for Virginia on Thursday, March 19, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Virginia to her church: St. John Before the Latin Gate Catholic Church, Bartlesville, OK.

