Virginia Dare "Honey" Sego passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Butterfield Trail Village in Fayetteville, AR, six weeks prior to her 103rd birthday. She was born on Dec. 12, 1916, in Wynona, OK, to Mary Stephens and Roy C. Friend. She was a member of the Osage Nation Native American tribe and the oldest living Osage in Arkansas.

Honey attended school in Bartlesville, OK, graduating from Bartlesville High School in 1933. She attended Southwestern College in Winfield, KS, a school with a strong performing arts program which prepared her as a confident public speaker in the coming years. From 1947 to 1972 she was employed as the receptionist for Cities Service Oil Co. corporate headquarters in Bartlesville. When Cities Service moved their headquarters to Tulsa, Honey was hired by Phillips Petroleum Co. as their receptionist until her retirement.

Honey and Presley W. (Pres) Sego were married Apr. 15, 1941, and lived in Wichita and Winfield, KS, until 1947 when they moved to Bartlesville.

For many years Honey was part of the Magic Suitcase program, an outreach of the Oil Industry Information Committee, presenting to social, civic and business clubs, schools, churches and television stations all the man-made miracles from the amazing world of oil.

Honey and Pres were active in their church as well as many civic and charitable groups, volunteering in MUTUAL Girls Club and

Honey moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2003 to be near her family after Pres died. She was a member of Fellowship Bible Church of NWA and attended Fellowship Fayetteville from the time it opened. She read the Bible daily and loved the Lord Jesus with all her heart, purposefully making Him known wherever she lived and praying without ceasing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Charles Friend Sego, sister Frances Berkihiser and an infant brother.

Honey is survived by son Steve Sego of Bloomington, IN; daughter-in-law Frances Sego of Fayetteville; grandsons Bart Sego (Gena) of Bentonville, AR; Ted Sego (Andrea) of Fayetteville; Jay Sego (Sarah) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Taylor Sego, Kate Sego, Brooks Sego and Elizabeth Sego, all of Fayetteville; Luke Lindsay Sego and Grace-Ann Sego of Alexandria, VA; and nieces Virginia Dare (Pixie) Moore of Brentwood, TN and Barbara Walker (Bevy) of Nashville, TN.

Graveside burial service will be Thursday, Nov. 7, at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Bartlesville. A memorial service will be held at Butterfield Trail Village, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd., Fayetteville, in the Performance Hall on Friday, Nov. 8, at 1:30 pm. Event parking will be available at the Lodge with a shuttle to the main building.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fellowship Bible Church of NWA, 1051 W. Pleasant Grove Rd, Rogers, AR 72758 or to the BTV Foundation fund for the Health Care Center.

