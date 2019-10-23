Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Vivian M. (Miller) Lenius. View Sign Service Information Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home 213 S 5Th St Watertown , WI 53094 (920)-261-2113 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Waterloo , OK View Map Visitation 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Waterloo , OK View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM St. John Ev. Lutheran Church Waterloo , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Vivian M. Lenius, 94 of Waterloo passed away on Friday, October 18, 2019 at Aurora Summit Hospital with her husband and family members at her side.

Vivian was born on December 3, 1924 in Huron, South Dakota the daughter of Walter and Florence (Snedeker) Miller. She married the love of her life Herbert Lenius on June 7, 1987 at St. John Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the couple enjoyed 32 years of marriage. Vivian owned and operated V & W Grocery, liquor and deli store in Pawhuska, Oklahoma for many years. She was active in a number of organizations including: BPW, Pythian Sisters, Sunshine girls and Pawhuska Roundup club, then working for Visiting Nurses in Madison; the Ladies Auxiliary for the VFW; Lion's Club; American Legion; Meals on Wheels; and also served sandwiches for the American Red Cross blood drive. In her free time she enjoyed sewing, crafts, baking and especially baking Christmas cut out cookies with grandchildren and neighborhood children. She especially loved making Rice Krispie treats for Halloween trick or treat. Above all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by those who were blessed to have known her.

Vivian is survived by her husband Herbert, children: Gene (Vicki) Gullet; Marcy (Jim) Orcutt; Judi (Jim) Row; Debra (Al) Stein; Tama (Ron) Griffin; Kathy Kramer; and David (Paula) Lenius. Eighteen grandchildren and twenty three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She is preceded in death by her son Leroy, great-grandchild Gage, and her parents.

A funeral service for Vivian will be held at 12:00pm on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church in Waterloo with Rev. James Adomeit presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 5-7pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 and from 11:00am until the time of service on Thursday. Vivian will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Waterloo immediately following the service.

Memorials in Vivian's honor to St. John Ev. Lutheran Church would be appreciated.

