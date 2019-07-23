Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W. Robert "Bob" Wilson. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 11:00 AM Presbyterian Disciples Church 101 E 12th Pawhuska , OK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

W. Robert "Bob" Wilson died July 19th, 2019. He was born June 3, 1935 in Wheeling, West Virginia to Ross and Doris Wilson. Bob's father was a Presbyterian minister that spent many years as a chaplain in the U.S. Army Air Corps resulting in the family living throughout the US and Europe during his youth.

Bob spent his senior year of high school in Altus, OK, graduating in 1954. He went on to attend the University of Oklahoma where he earned a degree in Business Administration in 1959 and a Law Degree in 1962. While in law school, Bob was a member of the Oklahoma Law Review, serving as the Editor-in-Chief in 1961. He was chosen "Outstanding Law Student in the State of Oklahoma" for the year of 1961 by the Oklahoma Bar Association. In addition, Bob was selected by the legal fraternity of Phi Delta Phi as "Outstanding Graduate of Province X", composed of Colorado, Utah, and Oklahoma, and was chosen as a member of the Order of the Coif, an honorary scholastic legal fraternity.

Upon graduation from law school, Bob spent one year in Tulsa followed by two years in Durant in private practice. In January of 1965, Bob moved to Pawhuska where he spent the next 50 years in private practice. Bob loved the law and the court room. He would often say he felt fortunate and blessed he decided to become a lawyer because he had a profession he loved and was able to make a difference in peoples' lives. Recently, Bob was honored as a Hero and Legend of Osage County. We were so happy he was able to be there and receive his award.

While in Pawhuska, Bob spent three years as the first-ever assistant district attorney trying criminal cases while building his practice in civil matters - primarily in areas relating to Osage County representing ranchers, cattlemen, oil and gas operators, and Osage Indian Law. During his varied practice, he served as the Pawhuska City Attorney for 36 years and was the attorney for Pawhuska Schools for over 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife Trisha and six children: Clay Wilson, Christy Hart (Ron), Stephanie Ludwikoski (John), Robert Wilson, Christopher Wilson (Susan), and Trish Holley (Austin); nine grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and his sister Kay Suttles (Bobby).

Bob especially enjoyed spending time with family at Grand Lake, pheasant hunting, fishing, playing golf, playing tennis, and riding his Harley. What he missed most in recent years were Harley rides and fishing trips to Canada.

In Lieu of flowers, Bob and the family would ask for donations to the Pawhuska Educational Trust c/o Blue Sky Bank in Pawhuska, 101 E 8TH St., Pawhuska, OK 74056 or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 4606 E 67th St., Ste. 103, Tulsa, OK 74136.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, July 23, 11:00 AM, at the Presbyterian Disciples Church, 101 E 12th, Pawhuska. Rev. Ken Woodhams will officiate.

