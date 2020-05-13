Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Walter Franklin Rowell. View Sign Service Information Memorial service To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

Walter Franklin Rowell is the second son of seven children born to Maude and Wilbur Rowell in Zumbrota, MN on May 5, 1930 and passed away on May 1, 2020. There will be an upcoming memorial service, and friends and family will be notified of the date and location. You may send cards c/o Robin Wallace, 8950 S Greenwich, Derby, KS 67037

He was raised in the country outside of the town of Zumbrota and attended the one-room Doxie School his eight grade school years. As a graduate of Zumbrota High School, he was a member of the football team, performed in several class plays, and excelled in vocal music. He attended Miltonvale Wesleyan College, now recognized as Oklahoma Wesleyan University, and there he received his Bachelor of Religion Degree. There, he met and married Beatrice Purdue, and from that union a daughter was born, Robin Renee Rowell (Wallace).

Walter spent most of his adult life as a pastor for the Wesleyan Church and the United Methodist Church in Texas. He also worked as a Texas Savings and Loan Examiner and was a life-long carpenter. He is survived by his daughter, Robin (Sean) Wallace; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob (Katie), Joseph (From Washington, DC), Jonathan (Jenay); and four great grandchildren, all from Derby, KS. He is also survived by his wife, Nancy Lee Rowell and her children Randy Spradin (Anne-Marie), Carol Bowser (Rodrick), and her grandchildren, Brent Forster, Amanda Spradin, Katie Spradin, Collin Bowser, Nick Bowser, Emily Spradin, all of Austin, TX.

Preceding Walter in death are both of his parents, Maude and Wilbur Rowell, his sister, Margaret Evalyn Jamieson, and his brothers, John Wilbur Rowell, Charles Willard Rowell and Joseph Beebe Rowell. His surviving siblings are Mary Elizabeth Jamieson from Brooksville, FL and Anna Maude Jackson from Phoenix, AZ.

