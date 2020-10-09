Wannajean England Brookby
Bartlesville - Mrs. Wannajean England Brookby, 99, long-time resident of Bartlesville died peacefully in her home at 2:00 AM Thursday, October 8, 2020.
A private family service will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. B.J. Steinbrook officiating. The family is planning a future reunion in Bartlesville, when travel is more advisable, in order to celebrate Mrs. Brookby's well-lived life. She will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Harry D. Brookby who passed away July 15, 2008. Interment will be under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations or contributions to Mrs. Brookby's memory be given to the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, 801 S.E. Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, Oklahoma 74006. Mrs. Brookby is the only charter member (September 1955) still on the church roll.
The family would especially like to thank Mrs. Brookby's caregiver team for their efforts in providing constant personal care for her during the last few years. Additionally, the efforts of the Hospice organization over the last few months are greatly appreciated.
Wannajean England Brookby was born in Van Alstyne, Texas on May 15, 1921 to John Winbourn England and Bonnie Lillian England. The family moved early on to Wichita Falls, Texas where she grew up.
She attended high school in Wichita Falls and graduated from Midwestern State University majoring in English literature and drama. She performed in numerous high school and college plays developing her dramatic, dance, and poetic talents. Following college, she continued giving programs for a variety of value based community organizations in Wichita Falls. Wanna (her preferred shortened first name) was married to Harry Dudley Brookby in Wichita Falls on May 30, 1941. Her husband served in the United States Navy during World War II returning to Wichita Falls in 1945 resuming his job as a geologist with Phillips Petroleum Company.
Mr. and Mrs. Harry Brookby moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1947, when he was, was transferred to the Phillips headquarters office. They arrived with their two sons born in Wichita Falls, Harry, and Bruce, to Bartlesville, and a third son, Robert (Bo), was born in 1950. Mrs. Brookby, from day one, was happy to be in Bartlesville raising three sons and participating in a wide range of civic activities. She resided in Bartlesville for the rest of her life.
After taking leading roles in Bartlesville Little Theater productions in the 1950s she found new ways for many years to use her theatrical and presentation talents for local community service events and fundraisers. During these early years in Bartlesville, Mrs. Brookby served as president of the Service League as well as the local PEO Chapter. She also served as an Elder at the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church and was on the YWCA Board, the Girl Scouts Board, the Allied Arts Board, the Bartlesville Theater Guild Board, and the Harlequins Theater Board. Mrs. Brookby was also a gifted choir member and soloist in the First Baptist Church and Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Brookby always gave credit to her husband Harry, the love of her life, for being willing to babysit for their three sons in the early years while she was able to participate and accept leadership roles in these community activities. While these community efforts were always an important part of her life, her happiest and most rewarding commitment, by her own account, has been her family. In addition to her three boys, Mrs. Brookby was also like a mom to many of her son's friends--welcoming them and always making them feel at home in her house. Wanna and Harry parented as a loving team while raising their sons—teaching them, supporting them, and exposing them to a wide range of travel experiences. Mrs. Brookby especially instilled family pride and confidence with her positive messaging and her personal examples of leadership.
In addition to her many family and community responsibilities Mrs. Brookby, as a loving and faithful wife, also played an important supportive role through the years during her husband's rise to senior executive positions with Phillips Petroleum Company. She not only frequently expressed enormous pride in Mr. Brookby's business accomplishments, but she too was a popular and proficient hostess, organizer, and participant at numerous corporate social functions both in Bartlesville and beyond. Mrs. Brookby's outgoing personality and natural charisma made her an excellent ambassador for the company, and Mr. Brookby never hesitated to give credit to her for her efforts---which he considered to be a key factor in his own success.
Mrs. Brookby lived her life with a deep Christian faith. Her faith included her constant prayers for the well being of others—both inside and outside her family. She was openly thankful for the blessings in her life as well as in the lives of others. She found peace through her faith which allowed her to live life to the fullest—laughing, teasing, and in short—young at heart and just plain fun to be with. Mrs. Brookby had special relationships with each family member including her grandchildren, great-grandchildren nieces, and nephews. She was celebrated by all ages within her family for her stylish animal print attire.
Mrs. Brookby has been recognized for her generosity and support throughout the years to the Bartlesville community and beyond. It has given her great satisfaction to be able to assist, among others, Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church, Jane Phillips Medical Center, Oklahoma Wesleyan College, and the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville. She has received joy in giving back to the community that has meant so much to her and her family.
Wannajean Brookby has lived a purpose-driven life for 99 years. Her life has been one of giving herself to others and her community. She has constantly expressed her thanksgiving for God's blessings. She has blessed many--family--friends--strangers with her wisdom, with her encouragement, with her generosity, and with her love. This is truly a life well lived and to be celebrated! She is with God now, and now she is with her Harry—the love of her life. "TOGETHER FOREVER"
Mrs. Brookby is survived by her three sons: Harry E. Brookby and his wife Judy of Kingwood, Texas; Bruce K. Brookby and his wife Jennifer of Grove, Oklahoma; and Robert G. Brookby and his wife Kathy of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Nine grandchildren: John Brookby and his wife Valerie; Bonnie Brookby and Ronda Blacksher; Harry D. Brookby and his wife Alison; Robert Brookby and his wife Silvy; Elizabeth Shelts; Olivia Brookby; Mary Beth Eliason and her husband Eric; Katy Braden and her husband Mark; and Matthew Brookby. Eighteen great-grandchildren: Madison, Roland, Charles, Sarah, Will, Walter, Kate, Truitt, Zari, Solo, Reese, Greer, Sloane, Catherine (Cates), Anders (Andie), Robert, James Robert (Bo), and Scott Henry (Hank). Nephews and nieces: Philip Wanzenberg, Alan Wanzenberg, Sue Ellen O'mally, Marilyn Cromer, Lynette Addison, and Patti Summerall. Mrs. Brookby was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Harry D. Brookby, and her brother Lindon F. England.
