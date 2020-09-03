Wayne Victor Allshouse, III
Bartlesville - Wayne Victor Allshouse, III, or Vic, as he was better known, was a 69-year-old resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, who died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
Vic was born January 1, 1951 at Bartlesville to Wayne Victor Allshouse, Jr. and Doris (Harker) Allshouse. In fact, he was Mr. Bartlesville 1951, signifying him as the New Year's Baby. Vic was a lifelong resident of Bartlesville and was owner/operator of Courtesy Auto Repair for over 30 years. Vic had a passion for fishing and was an avid fisherman, qualifying to fish on the Red Man Tour and was past President of Bartlesville Bass Masters Club and had received a 25-year member as well as, Lifetime Achievement Award. He received numerous Angler of the Year Awards, among others. Vic shared his love of fishing with others, by way of his Outdoor column in the Examiner-Enterprise newspaper; Fishing with Vic on Bartlesville TV and Outdoors with Vic on Bartlesville Radio. He also wrote a column for OklahomaFishing.com
. Vic participated and volunteered for Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, where children that are burn survivors who get the opportunity to do numerous activities, as well as fish with some of Oklahoma's top anglers. He also volunteered at Camp Cavett on Lake Texoma.
Vic was a 1969 graduate of Bartlesville's Sooner High School and a graduate of OSU Tech in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He not only fixed other people's cars, but also had a passion for restoring vehicles. He received a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner as a graduation gift from his parents. Vic would go on to sell the Roadrunner and in 1987, after researching the vehicle's whereabouts, was able to locate it in a small town west of Bartlesville. He purchased it and completely restored it. Vice was a member of the Oldies & Goodies Car Club and with his Roadrunner, won several "Best in Class" and "Best Overall" awards. With all of this, he was most proud of his children & grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Jason Hayden and his girlfriend, Cherokee Shufeldt of Bartlesville, Kasey Bowers and husband, John of Morris, Oklahoma, Charles Allshouse and wife, Amy of Cabot, Arkansas and Susan Martin and husband, Bobby of Bartlesville; one sister, Susan Basinger and husband, Mike of Cypress, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Vic was preceded in death by both parents and by his former wife, Laurie Allshouse.
The family would thank Grace Hospice for their professional, loving care and to his friends, who never left his side.
Vic's family has chosen to keep his services private, but would like to invite friends to a time of visitation, Saturday, September 12, 2020 from noon-4p.m. at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and encourage those who would like to donate to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville, 399519 US-60, Bartlesville, OK 74006. To leave online condolences, visit www.honoringmemories.com
.