1/1
Wayne Victor Allshouse III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Victor Allshouse, III
Bartlesville - Wayne Victor Allshouse, III, or Vic, as he was better known, was a 69-year-old resident of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, who died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home.
Vic was born January 1, 1951 at Bartlesville to Wayne Victor Allshouse, Jr. and Doris (Harker) Allshouse. In fact, he was Mr. Bartlesville 1951, signifying him as the New Year's Baby. Vic was a lifelong resident of Bartlesville and was owner/operator of Courtesy Auto Repair for over 30 years. Vic had a passion for fishing and was an avid fisherman, qualifying to fish on the Red Man Tour and was past President of Bartlesville Bass Masters Club and had received a 25-year member as well as, Lifetime Achievement Award. He received numerous Angler of the Year Awards, among others. Vic shared his love of fishing with others, by way of his Outdoor column in the Examiner-Enterprise newspaper; Fishing with Vic on Bartlesville TV and Outdoors with Vic on Bartlesville Radio. He also wrote a column for OklahomaFishing.com. Vic participated and volunteered for Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp, where children that are burn survivors who get the opportunity to do numerous activities, as well as fish with some of Oklahoma's top anglers. He also volunteered at Camp Cavett on Lake Texoma.
Vic was a 1969 graduate of Bartlesville's Sooner High School and a graduate of OSU Tech in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. He not only fixed other people's cars, but also had a passion for restoring vehicles. He received a 1969 Plymouth Roadrunner as a graduation gift from his parents. Vic would go on to sell the Roadrunner and in 1987, after researching the vehicle's whereabouts, was able to locate it in a small town west of Bartlesville. He purchased it and completely restored it. Vice was a member of the Oldies & Goodies Car Club and with his Roadrunner, won several "Best in Class" and "Best Overall" awards. With all of this, he was most proud of his children & grandchildren.
Survivors include four children, Jason Hayden and his girlfriend, Cherokee Shufeldt of Bartlesville, Kasey Bowers and husband, John of Morris, Oklahoma, Charles Allshouse and wife, Amy of Cabot, Arkansas and Susan Martin and husband, Bobby of Bartlesville; one sister, Susan Basinger and husband, Mike of Cypress, Texas; fourteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Vic was preceded in death by both parents and by his former wife, Laurie Allshouse.
The family would thank Grace Hospice for their professional, loving care and to his friends, who never left his side.
Vic's family has chosen to keep his services private, but would like to invite friends to a time of visitation, Saturday, September 12, 2020 from noon-4p.m. at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and encourage those who would like to donate to the Animal Rescue Foundation of Bartlesville, 399519 US-60, Bartlesville, OK 74006. To leave online condolences, visit www.honoringmemories.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home
710 Southeast Dewey
Bartlesville, OK 74003
918-336-5225
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 2, 2020
Vic was so nice to work with at the newspaper. I enjoyed reading his columns and photos. He was a true nature lover and a kind person.
Deanna Evans
Coworker
September 1, 2020
A very GREAT neighbor and fine man.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved