Wayne William Fish

Wayne William Fish Obituary
Wayne William Fish, 78, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday in Bartlesville.
Wayne was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a Ph.D. biochemist with many accomplishments. He was an enthusiastic cattleman, who enjoyed raising and showing Red Poll cattle. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and traveling. Wayne never hesitated to lend a helping hand to anyone in need, friend or stranger. He was famous for his wonderful homemade bread, sense of humor and his playful nature. He was truly loved by all.
Wayne is survived by his wife Sue of the home; three children, Susan Pedersen of Charleston, SC, Saundra Thompson and husband Chuck of Oklahoma City, and Brian Fish and wife Kimberly of Fort Mill, SC: eight grandchildren, Alex Pedersen, Nick Pedersen, Olivia Pedersen, Seth Anderson and fiancé Abigail Gedon, Sara Wright and husband Antonio, Samantha Anderson, Mackenzie Fish, and Michaela Fish; and five great grandchildren, Elijah, Mateo, Rocco, Scarlett, and Ari. He is preceded in death by his parents Earl Clayton and Hazel Aline (Hungerford) Fish and one sister Loyce Hoge.
A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Monday at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Greg Tener officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tulsa Chapter, 2227 E. Skelly Drive, Tulsa, OK 74105. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Mar. 8 to Apr. 7, 2020
