Mrs. Wilberta Rozell (May) Cullison
Bartlesville - Mrs. Wilberta Rozell (May) Cullison, 87, took the hand of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven at 6:39 a.m. on October 21, 2020.
Wilberta Rozell May was born December 2, 1932, in Centralia, Oklahoma to Alexander Rader and Madge Mabel Ruth (Stockton) May. She was Valedictorian of her Centralia High School graduating class.
Wilberta married Stephen Cullison on August 6, 1954, at Eastside Church of the Nazarene, Bartlesville. Wilberta was a homemaker and employee of Sears, Roebuck and Co. She was an active member of the First Church of God in Dewey since 1971, where she served various leadership and teaching roles. Most recently, she taught the Bible at Green Country Village, where she was a beloved resident since January 2017. Throughout her life, she was a stellar example of Christian discipleship and leaves a legacy of impacted lives. She will be sorely missed by family and friends alike. She loved well and lived well.
Wilberta is survived by one daughter, Susan Murray (Brad) of Owasso; one son, Gerald Cullison (Michelle) of Metairie, Louisiana; one sister, Lula Ann Looney of Winfield, Kansas; six grandchildren: Adam Murray (Mandy), Andrea Allen (Tyler), Alicia Worth (Brandon), Claire Nix (Corrie), Candis Cullison, and Daniel Cullison; seven great-grandchildren: Chloe Allen, Cinch Allen, Colton Allen, Cactus Allen, Carson Nix, Cameron Nix, and Caylie Nix; special sons, Tim Murguia and James Mason; special daughters, Kathe Knight and Cheri Fowler. Wilberta was preceded in death by her parents, husband Stephen Cullison; brothers A.R. May, Wilfred May, Sudduth May, and Desmond May; sisters Freida Lee and Junarita Shinn.
You are invited to attend Wilberta's funeral service at 10am Saturday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Monte Brunner officiating. Visitation will be 9am-8pm Friday at the funeral home. Interment will follow the funeral service and will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established at the First Church of God, 222 S. Osage, Dewey, Oklahoma 74029 for those wishing to honor Wilberta.
