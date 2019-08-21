Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary



Bill graduated from Dewey High School in 1967 and immediately enlisted in the Marines. After four years and two tours in Vietnam he returned home to the Bartlesville area and married Susan (Briley) Sanders. They divorced many years later but had 3 children, 6 grandchildren, and a great grandchild.

Bill held many positions throughout his life but found his place in over the road truck driving. He loved sharing stories of the sights and adventures that his profession provided him.

His most treasured title, Poppy, was gifted to him by his grandchildren and no matter how many miles may have come between them at times he loved each of them with his whole heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Robert (Bobby) E Turk Jr; son Douglas Paul Turk; grandson Nathan Briley Taylor.

Bill is survived by two children: Jennifer, and her husband Ray Taylor of Bartlesville and Brooks Turk of Owasso. His 2 sisters: Mary and her husband Dick Pointer of Owasso; Kay and her husband Ray Hunnicutt of Charleston, SC. Grandchildren: Tristan Taylor, Brilee Taylor, McKenna Taylor, Elizabeth Taylor, and Kayden Hartley. Great granddaughter Fynnlee Taylor-Hull. Several nieces and nephews and their families.

The family has chosen a private gathering at the Dewey Cemetery.

