William Dennis "Bill" McMurtrie, Sr., 73, passed away August 9, 2019 at his home in Bartlesville.

He was born on November 22, 1945 in Ochelata, OK. He was the son of Charles P. and Cora L. (Williams) McMurtrie. He received his education in Bartlesville and graduated in 1962 from College High.

Bill and Anita L. Seals were married April 12, 1963 at Hernando, MS. He joined the Navy in November 1962 and received his honorable discharge in November 1966. During his career, he was employed by National Zinc, Bureau of Mines, Compressor Systems Inc. for twenty years and was Owner/Operator of BMC Enterprises for twelve years which he established in 1999.

Bill was an aviation enthusiast, and had his private pilot's license for many years. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, auto racing and working on his T-Bird, but most of all he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Anita, of the home; two sons, William D. McMurtrie, Jr. (Cathy "Chigger") of Bartlesville and Robert C. McMurtrie (Marci) also of Bartlesville; four grandchildren, Kristen Gorby (Joseph) of Bartlesville, Kyle McMurtrie (Paittan) of Bartlesville, Kelsey Davis (Jake) of Hackett, AR and Kassidi McMurtrie of Bartlesville and two great-grandchildren, McKenzie McMurtrie of Bartlesville and Tucker Davis of Hackett, AR.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles P. and Cora L. McMurtrie and his brothers, James,

Don, Robert and Paul. Come and go visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM in the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Matoaka Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Ramona Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.honoringmemories.com.

