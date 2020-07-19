1/1
William Edward "Ed" Sains
1932 - 2020
W.E. (Ed) Sains, Jr., died July 12 at the age of 88. He was born March 5, 1932 in Henryetta, OK, to W.E. Sains, Sr., and Ruth Reddell Sains. Ed graduated from Avant High School in 1950 and served in the Marine Corps Reserve and later in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Ed was preceded in death by his mother, father, sister Bea Gosney, niece Cherry, brothers-in-law Bill Allen and Jasper Gosney.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years Gail; two daughters, Anita Prather and husband Lynn, Julie Brummett and husband Mike; two granddaughters Autumn Roecker and husband Keith, Mandy Reader and husband Brent; two grandsons Clayton Prather and wife Rachel, Will Brummett and wife Alicia; great grandchildren Ryland Stumpff and Jen, Rocky McGuire, Harry Prather, Loel Roecker, Elijah Reader, Caleb Starnes, Ellie Reader, and Leti Roecker; sister Betty Allen; and several nieces and nephews.
Ed loved playing golf until Parkinson's disease made it impossible. We hope there is a course in heaven for him to enjoy.
We wish to thank the Grace Hospice group. Their help is what kept us going and Ed loved them all. God bless you Robin, Rae, Melissa, Katrina, and Steve. You are Family.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Ramona Cemetery Gazebo, with Chaplain Steve Griffith officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Jul. 19 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Ramona Cemetery Gazebo
July 16, 2020
Sympathy in your time of greif. May God Give you comfort in this time. I will remember Ed as a person who was always friendly and someone who led a life to respect.
Kim Casillas
Friend
