William G. Tate
William G. Tate
William G. Tate "Jerry", 86, born Nov. 9th, 1933 to Mirl and Blanche Tate. Jerry passed away at home October 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Bartlesville, OK. He was the older of 2 and survived by one sister, Judy. He has 9 children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.
He served 20 years in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he was a football and basketball coach. After the military he worked at Tinker Air Force Base until he retired. He was an avid OU fan. He enjoyed his sports and family; when not watching sports he was spending time with his family at the lake boating and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived a long good life. He will be missed dearly.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barnes Friederich Funeral Home
