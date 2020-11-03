William G. Tate

William G. Tate "Jerry", 86, born Nov. 9th, 1933 to Mirl and Blanche Tate. Jerry passed away at home October 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Bartlesville, OK. He was the older of 2 and survived by one sister, Judy. He has 9 children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews.

He served 20 years in the Air Force. While in the Air Force he was a football and basketball coach. After the military he worked at Tinker Air Force Base until he retired. He was an avid OU fan. He enjoyed his sports and family; when not watching sports he was spending time with his family at the lake boating and camping. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He lived a long good life. He will be missed dearly.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store