Longtime Oklahoma oil and gas operator, William Grant McCabe passed away on March 4, 2020, at the age of 96. He was born August 20, 1923, in Osage, Oklahoma, to William Thomas McCabe and Pearl (Pearce) McCabe. After the sudden passing of his father when Grant was just 3 years old, his mother raised him and his five siblings in Osage, Oklahoma. No doubt Grant and the family had to wonder if they were going to make it, growing up with five siblings and a single mother during the depression. That setback was a great challenge and a disappointment to the family. However, that setback was not the end of this family. The setback was not a surprise to God. God was still in control. The family kept pressing forward with God's provision. Aunts, Uncles, Grandmas, Grandpas and friends all pitched in and helped that family to survive. Grant learned early on that we need each other. Because of this, Grant had a strong relationship with his family and extended family. Grant often said, "family is one of the most important things you have in life, because they will always be there for you".

In 1942 Grant graduated from Osage High School and the served in the Army Air Force during WWII from March 22, 1943 through October 7, 1945, when he was Honorably discharged. Grant was a crew member of a B-24 Heavy Bomber while serving with the Army Airforce, 713th Bomb Squadron, 448th Bomb Group in England. He flew 30 missions over Germany, France and Holland. Grant was a tail gunner and aircraft mechanic. His flight log and personal diary are on display at the Seething Control Tower Museum in South Norfolk, England, which was Home of the 448th Bombardment Group.

Grant married the love of his life, Betty Louise Pickle of Prue, Oklahoma, on Sunday, October 17, 1954, in Osage, Oklahoma.

In the 1950's he started his career in the oil and gas industry with his brother John Q. McCabe. Grant moved his wife and children to Pawhuska in 1960. He operated many Osage county oil and gas leases as well as owned and ran the McCabe Well Service, a pulling unit company. He and his brother John were partners in several producing leases in Osage county and in west Texas. Grant and Betty raised their three sons in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, on Sunset Drive.

Grant served his country. He was dedicated to his work. He loved and was devoted to his family. That will be his legacy for his family to cherish over the generations to come.

Grant was preceded in death by his parents, William Thomas McCabe and Pearl (Pearce) McCabe, his wife, Betty Louise (Pickle) McCabe; his brothers John Q. McCabe and Kenneth Ira McCabe; his sisters Velma Martin and Tommie Cavin. He is survived by his children William Thomas (Tom) McCabe and wife Andrea of Paoli, Oklahoma; Douglas Grant McCabe and wife Carol of Dewey, Oklahoma and Harvey Neal McCabe of Sand Springs, Oklahoma; grandchildren Miranda (Mindy) Dawn McCabe of Knoxville, Tennessee; Aleisha Marie (McCabe) Marty and husband Seth of Coweta, Oklahoma; William Thomas McCabe III and wife Amber of Yukon, Oklahoma; six great-grandchildren; brothers Henry McCabe and wife Shanna and many nieces and nephews.

He will be buried in Osage, Oklahoma next to his wife. The funeral will be conducted by Chapman-Black funeral home. The ceremony will be conducted by nephews Rev. Vern McCabe and Rev. Stan McCabe at 2:00 pm, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Chapman-Black Funeral Home Chapel/First Christian Church.

Grant's boys would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of the Saint Simeons Episcopal Home in Tulsa, Oklahoma for their love and great care for their dad during his years as a resident.

