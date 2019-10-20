Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Taylor Sr.. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gathering 6:00 PM at the house Send Flowers Obituary

William Jess Taylor Sr. left this Earth on October 16, 2019. After he fought a hard battle with cancer and won once he succumbed to a heart problem.

Willie was a worker, always busy. He retired from the City of Bartlesville after 30 years but continued working on the Family farm. Willie loves Mud trucks, fast cars, motorcycles, and the lake. Willie married the former Carrie Annette Coleman on November 25, 1981 and they continued to make their home in Oglesby.

He is survived by his four Children Andy Anderson and Wife Donn, Roy Anderson Jr. William, Jess Taylor Jr. (Mayn) and Wife Katie, and his precious daughter Tiffany Annette Creek Reeves and Husband Zach, Thirteen Grandchildren, Kenzee Dollar, Sydnee Tyler, Kailyn Anderson, Breven Anderson, Averi Anderson, Addison Taylor Paislee Tyler, William Jess Taylor III (Trey), Easton Anderson, Hudson Anderson, Isabelle Reeves (Izzy B), Adaline Anderson, Little Miss his Brother Robert and Wife Kathy Taylor, Sister Myrna Coble and Husband Bill. In Laws, E.C. and Ronnie Coleman, Sister in Law Sherry Richards and Gary, Michele Holliman and Dave, 4 Nephews, and 3 nieces, numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by Bob Jess and Ada Louise Taylor and Twin Infants.

Willie wishes was we have a party no Formal Service, so a party will be held on October 26 at 6:00 P.M. at the house. In lieu of Flowers come celebrate Willies life. Bring side dish or your favorite drink and enjoy BBQ and music.

Published in Examiner-Enterprise on Oct. 20, 2019

