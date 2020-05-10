Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilma Lola Burrows. View Sign Service Information Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home 710 Southeast Dewey Bartlesville , OK 74003 (918)-336-5225 Graveside service Wann Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Wilma Lola Burrows, 88, Wann, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bartlesville Health & Rehabilitation Center.

Wilma was born June 24, 1931 at Copan, Oklahoma to William Stewart and Mary (Robinson) Stewart. She grew up in Dewey, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Dewey High School. Wilma married Dale A. Burrows on July 19, 1952 at Dewey. The couple moved to Wann and made their home there since. Dale A. Burrows preceded his wife in death on Feb. 8, 2005. Wilma was office manager for the USDA Soil Conservation office in Bartlesville, until her retirement in 1995. She was raised Methodist, but more recently had been attending Riding for the Brand Church in Wann.

Wilma loved her life of farming and ranching, helping her husband in every daily chore she could. She labored over her beautiful flowers and her vegetable garden and loved sewing.

Wilma is survived by one daughter, Sharon Finney of Wann; by a brother, Wade Stewart and his wife, Landa of Copan; by a sister, Wanda Fox and her husband, Robert of Dewey; four grandchildren, Kyle and Kyler Finney and Chad and Carie Scott; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and many friends.

Graveside services will be 1pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wann Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Harrington officiating. Friends may sign Wilma's register book at the funeral home until noon the day of service. Service and interment have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Donations in memory of Wilma may be made to Bartlesville Health & Rehabilitation Center. To leave an online condolence, visit Wilma Lola Burrows, 88, Wann, Oklahoma, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Bartlesville Health & Rehabilitation Center.Wilma was born June 24, 1931 at Copan, Oklahoma to William Stewart and Mary (Robinson) Stewart. She grew up in Dewey, Oklahoma and was a graduate of Dewey High School. Wilma married Dale A. Burrows on July 19, 1952 at Dewey. The couple moved to Wann and made their home there since. Dale A. Burrows preceded his wife in death on Feb. 8, 2005. Wilma was office manager for the USDA Soil Conservation office in Bartlesville, until her retirement in 1995. She was raised Methodist, but more recently had been attending Riding for the Brand Church in Wann.Wilma loved her life of farming and ranching, helping her husband in every daily chore she could. She labored over her beautiful flowers and her vegetable garden and loved sewing.Wilma is survived by one daughter, Sharon Finney of Wann; by a brother, Wade Stewart and his wife, Landa of Copan; by a sister, Wanda Fox and her husband, Robert of Dewey; four grandchildren, Kyle and Kyler Finney and Chad and Carie Scott; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; other relatives and many friends.Graveside services will be 1pm, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Wann Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Harrington officiating. Friends may sign Wilma's register book at the funeral home until noon the day of service. Service and interment have been entrusted to Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Donations in memory of Wilma may be made to Bartlesville Health & Rehabilitation Center. To leave an online condolence, visit www.honoringmemories.com. Published in Examiner-Enterprise on May 10, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Examiner-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close