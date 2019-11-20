Wylie Delbert Smith, 84, of Pawhuska Oklahoma made his transition to heaven on November 14th, 2019. Delbert was born March 23rd, 1935 in Allen Oklahoma to Roger and Nellie Smith.
Delbert also known as Grandpa or Papa loved his family dearly. Over the course of his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, building and driving dune buggies. He loved sports, especially football, and was an avid OU fan. Delbert liked to watch westerns, any ball game, and to spend time with his family. Delbert was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was very ornery, loved to tease and play jokes on anyone around. He never met a stranger.
Delbert is survived by his wife of 10 years, Doris Smith of Pawhuska Oklahoma; His children, LaRonda and husband Ed Quinton Sr of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Bonnie Williams of Edmond, Oklahoma, Nina and husband Brad Smith of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Carl Ray Hilton of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Kay and husband John Mayes of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brad Hilton of Owasso, Oklahoma and Karen Sweet of Pawhuska Oklahoma. His siblings Geneva Carruthers and Johnny Smith, 15 grandchildren and spouses and 17 great grandchildren.
Delbert is proceeded in death by wife Jean Smith, parents, Roger and Nellie Smith, siblings, Nathalie, LB, Betty, Dale, Darlene, Sue and ElWanda as well as one child Allen Hilton.
Delbert Smith's memorial service will be held graveside at the Pawhuska City Cemetery at 2 pm, Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.
Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from Nov. 20 to Dec. 19, 2019