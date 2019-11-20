Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wylie Delbert Smith. View Sign Service Information McCartney's Johnson Funeral Home 223 East Sixth Pawhuska , OK 74056 (918)-287-2297 Memorial service 2:00 PM Pawhuska City Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary



Delbert also known as Grandpa or Papa loved his family dearly. Over the course of his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, building and driving dune buggies. He loved sports, especially football, and was an avid OU fan. Delbert liked to watch westerns, any ball game, and to spend time with his family. Delbert was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was very ornery, loved to tease and play jokes on anyone around. He never met a stranger.

Delbert is survived by his wife of 10 years, Doris Smith of Pawhuska Oklahoma; His children, LaRonda and husband Ed Quinton Sr of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Bonnie Williams of Edmond, Oklahoma, Nina and husband Brad Smith of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Carl Ray Hilton of Pawhuska Oklahoma, Kay and husband John Mayes of Edmond, Oklahoma, Brad Hilton of Owasso, Oklahoma and Karen Sweet of Pawhuska Oklahoma. His siblings Geneva Carruthers and Johnny Smith, 15 grandchildren and spouses and 17 great grandchildren.

Delbert is proceeded in death by wife Jean Smith, parents, Roger and Nellie Smith, siblings, Nathalie, LB, Betty, Dale, Darlene, Sue and ElWanda as well as one child Allen Hilton.

Delbert Smith's memorial service will be held graveside at the Pawhuska City Cemetery at 2 pm, Wednesday, November 20th, 2019.

