Wynona Dee (Elliott) Cook was born Sept. 13, 1926, and entered into glory May 14, 2020, following several months' illness. She was the daughter of Browning B. Elliott and Mabel Tuttle Elliott. The family, including older brother B.T. Elliott, lived in a rural home in Throckmorton County near Woodson, TX. Wynona attended a three-room school through 7th grade and then Woodson High School, graduating in 1943 at age 16. She graduated from John Tarleton College in Stephenville, TX, with an associate's degree in Interior Design and worked in that field in Ft. Worth until moving to Borger, TX, to be closer to family.
It was in Borger that she met John M. Cook and they were married on Oct. 19, 1947. In 1949, John's employment with Phillips Petroleum took the couple to Bartlesville, OK, where their first child Martin Elliott was born. The family then relocated to Phillips, TX, where they added two daughters, Kimberley Lynn and Tamra Kay, completing their family. In 1966, John accepted a transfer to Kansas City, KS, then back to Bartlesville in 1968. In every home, Wynona tapped into her interior design passion, creating beauty to surround her family. In 1974, Wynona lost John in an automobile accident. She eventually returned full-time to her love of interior design until going into real estate for 28 years, retiring in 2005.
Wynona was a gifted floral designer and member of Green Thumb Garden Club. She loved to share her knowledge of floral design with others and was a nationally accredited Master Flower Show Judge. An active member of Bartlesville First Baptist Church for 52 years, she served in several capacities teaching Sunday School, working in Women's Missionary Union, singing in choir, and supporting youth ministry. She had a passion for Bible study and in the last years was a member of the women's Come Grow with Me weekly Bible study. Her church family remembers her as a sweet and faithful friend who loved her Lord with all her heart and was always ready to tell others about her faith in Him. Well done, good and faithful servant!
Wynona was preceded in death by her parents B.B. & Mabel Elliott, brother B.T. Elliott and husband John M. Cook.Wynona is survived by her son Martin Elliott Cook (Mary Beth) of Sayre, OK, daughters Kimberley Lynn Kayser (Marshall) of Bartlesville, and Tamra Kay Cook of Jenks, OK. Also surviving are three grandsons: John Marshall Kayser of Owasso, OK, Bryan Carl Kayser (Keli) of Prosper, TX, and Edward Carzola Cook of Ft. Worth; and four great grandchildren: Evie Kayser, Grant Kayser, James Kayser and Norah Kayser.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Oklahoma Baptist Homes for Children, 3800 N. May Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Visitation will be held Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. and the family will receive friends from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, 918-333-7665, 4201 Nowata Rd, Bartlesville. A celebration of Wynona's life will be held graveside at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11 a.m. Friday. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home & Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
