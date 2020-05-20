|
|
Wyvonnah (Vonnie) Sue Watson, 72, died suddenly Friday in Bartlesville.
Wyvonnah was born the daughter of Wymon Lee and Irene (Cannon) Watson on Oct. 10, 1947 in Monterey, CA. Her father was a military man and she was raised at various postings including Japan and California. Wyvonnah was blessed with four children and they were raised in Idaho, California, Oklahoma, and Iowa. Luckily, they remained close to Bartlesville where her precious family grew and multiplied, blessing her with grandchildren and great grandchildren. She especially loved fooling her grandkids with practical jokes, was famous for her Easter bunny tracks, and a avid poetry writer.
Wyvonnah enjoyed junkin' and repurposing discarded furniture because she could see new life in them. For years she drove school buses for the kids she loved dearly in Boise, ID and Bartlesville and also worked at Mayflower Transportation. Her school bus was repurposed to haul fire fighters and gear to the Sawtooth Mountains, Owyhee Mountains, and Cascades Mountains where she would drive them over mountain roads to hot spots and lived in makeshift camps for weeks at a time. Wyvonnah loved card games, whether with family or on the computer, and she always played to win. In her free time, she played bingo or just stayed home to watch her sci-fi and nature shows on tv. She will be dearly missed.
Wyvonnah is survived by her four children Vonnie Sue and Wade Hagen of Bartlesville, Tom and Melissa Riggle of Ponca City, Frenchie Rader-Goodman and Rich Goodman of Bartlesville and Brian and Kellie Stafford, of Bartlesville; two sisters Martha Murphy and Pete, and Alonnah Ryder and Mitch, all of Idaho; nine grandchildren Colby Hagen, Leiah Hagen, Nicholas Rader; Keirrah Morrow, Trey Goodman, Alex Stafford, Devin Stafford, Chance Stafford and Trystin Stafford; as well as six great grandchildren, Remi, Tanner, Lylah, Kinsey, Aries, Nadiah, and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers David Swolgaard and Vance Watson.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, at the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home and Crematory – Walker Brown Chapel. Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.DavisFamilyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Examiner-Enterprise from May 20 to June 19, 2020