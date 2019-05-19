Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Oakwood Christian Church Oakwood , OK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonna Mae (Purvine) Garrett, 81, of Bartlesville, died at 7:57 A.M. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at the Bartlesville Assisted Living facility.

Mrs. Garrett was born in Elk City, Oklahoma on May 4, 1938 the daughter of George and Goldie (Fauchier) Purvine. She grew up on a farm and received her education in Oakwood where she graduated from Oakwood High School. She then attended the Oklahoma College for Women in Chickasha where she earned a Bachelor's degree in English/Education. She came to Bartlesville in 1960 to begin her teaching career at Madison Junior High School where she taught English for 32 years until her retirement. She was married to Samuel LuDon Garrett on August 7, 1970 in Bartlesville. They made their home at Okesa and Mr. Garrett preceded her in death on April 15, 2014. Mrs. Garrett was an active member of the Sand Creek chapter of Oklahoma Home and Community Education. She loved gardening and playing with her grandson.

Mrs. Garrett is survived by one daughter, Mikla Garrett and her husband Jeremy Williams of Bartlesville, one brother, Jimmie Purvine of Oakwood, Oklahoma, and her grandson, Blace Williams. She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Saundra Butorovich, Patricia Kellner and Carol Purvine, and her husband, Samuel LuDon Garrett.

Local visitation is scheduled at the Stumpff Funeral Home on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 AM until 8 PM.

Funeral services for Mrs. Garrett will be held at 10 A.M. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Oakwood Christian Church at Oakwood, Oklahoma with Mr. Shane Sander officiating. Interment will be in the Oakwood Memorial Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Friends who wish may sign the online guest book and leave condolences at

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to: Sand Creek OHCE, C/O Randy Fuqua, 72 CR 2563, Pawhuska, OK 74056

