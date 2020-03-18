Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory 1600 Southeast Washington Boulevard Bartlesville , OK 74006 (918)-333-4300 Send Flowers Obituary

Yvonne P. Barry (89) passed away peacefully on 3/13/2020 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville, Oklahoma.

She was born Wynema Yvonne Prowers on 5/2/1930 in Lamar, Colorado to Verna Inez (Cox) Prowers and John Wesley Prowers, Jr.

After a few years in Lamar and Hasty, Colorado, her parents divorced & Yvonne moved with her mother and younger sister Anita to Wiley, Colorado, where her mother worked as manager of the local telephone office. She received her primary education in Wiley, graduating from Wiley High School in 1948. She continued her education at Lamar Junior College, receiving her Associate Degree in 1950.

Yvonne married Bill Harold Barry in Lamar on October 17, 1953. The couple spent time in New Mexico, Virginia, Pennsylvania & Texas, settling in 1956 in Bartlesville and later moving to Dewey, Oklahoma. Yvonne was dearly loved, the sweetest soul, the backbone of her family, and she will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather Cecil Hinson; sisters Anita Perry and Peggy Meuris; and stepbrother Don Hinson. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Bill Barry, of the home; daughter Bridget Barry, of Bartlesville; brother Vern (Sheryl) Hinson of Windsor, Colorado; brother-in-law Bill Meuris of La Verne, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cremation to be handled by Stumpff Funeral Home with internment and private family memorial to be held in Wiley, Colorado at a later date.

