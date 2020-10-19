Zelda Jeanette Anderson
Ponca City - Zelda Jeanette Anderson, 78, of Ponca City, passed away on October 5, 2020.
Zelda was born in Thayer, Kansas to Vincent and Dorothy Anderson on March 25, 1942. She went to school in Chanute, Kansas and attended Bartlesville Wesleyan College. She served proudly as the first Director of Bartlesville Tri County Tech Business Assistance Center and Main Street Director, Phillips, WI. Over the years, she was an active volunteer in 4-H, Girl Scouts, and Credit Women International, of which she served as President, and most recently at Living Hope Pregnancy Center. She was an amazing Mother, Grammy, Sister, Aunt, and friend. Zelda cherished spending time with her grandchildren.
Zelda is preceded in death by Gary Joe Hinkle, son, Brenda Ann Nixon, daughter, brother Larry Anderson. Zelda is survived by daughter, Lisa Robinson and spouse, Kevin, grandchildren, Zachary Nixon (Kaitlin), Katherine Beams (Andy), Kenneth Robinson, Bradley Robinson, and Ashley Robinson, sisters Kathy Dillman, Gwyn Schmitt, Pam Lawrence and brothers, Jim Hardin and Brian Hardin.
A graveside memorial service will be held in the spring at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery in Chanute, KS. Memorials are suggested to Living Hope Pregnancy Center or a charity of your choice
.