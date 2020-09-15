Zola M. Pallett
Zola M. Pallett died peacefully in her Dewey home at age 97 on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
She was born Zola Mae Glatfelder on July 21, 1923, as the 4th child of Casper & Eula Glatfelder. Zola attended Dewey High School where she met her future husband, William R. Pallett, who preceded her in death. She and William Pallett were wed on, January 12, 1944.
She is survived by three sons, Mark R. Pallett of Lawrence KS, & his spouse, Judith Jarrell Pallett, Scott W. Pallett of Owasso, OK, & his spouse, Brenda Bennight Pallett, and Browning R. Pallett of Dewey. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Kristen, Ashley, Matthew, & Jason, and 1 great-granddaughter, Evalyn.
After high school and during the World War II years, Zola worked as a secretary for Phillips Petroleum but was a homemaker to her children and husband afterward. She was a founding member of the Bluestem Baptist Church in Dewey where she devoted much of her time an energy. She loved working in the church nursery where she cared for young children for more than 35+ years. She was also active in the church's women's ministry.
Zola was also a charter member of Dewey's Music & Literature Club which was founded in 1947. She remained an active member until recent years.
Zola is remembered by her family for her kindness and love for family & friends; although she did have one great dislike: spiders! One day when her children were young, they pointed out that there was a spider crawling on her shoulder. They only got halfway through the word "spider" when Zola ripped off her dress in a maneuver that would have made Wonder Woman proud. The boys can still recall the distinctive the sound of buttons ricocheting of the wall.
Graveside services for Zola will be 11 a.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 at Dewey Cemetery with Pastor Bruce Almy, officiating. Those who plan to attend are ask to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. Service and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Friends may call at the funeral home, Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Family suggests donations to Blue Stem Baptist Church, Dewey or Cornerstone Hospice. To leave online condolences, visit www.honoringmemories.com
