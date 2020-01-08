|
|
Aaron Paul Jaynes, age 56, of Kansas City, MO, passed away on October 25, 2019 after a long battle with Huntington's Disease.
A Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at The Stone Church in Independence, MO.
Aaron was known for his love and passion of music which was shared during his lifelong career as an Organist. Aaron was the Music Director for many years at the First Christian Church in Lathrop MO and was formerly the Assistant Organist at the Country Club Christian Church in Kansas City. Playing the organ for the Independence Mayor's Christmas Concerts was one of his favorite ways to celebrate his love of the organ.
Aaron was preceded in death by his parents Gertrude E. Jaynes and Edgar F. Jaynes, his brother Peter R. Jaynes, and his partner Ronald Mallory.
He is survived by his sisters Frances Hammond and Lois Jaynes (Mikelyn), his sister-in-law Gayle Jaynes, and brothers Jared Jaynes and Scott Jaynes. He is also survived by nephew Graham Jaynes (Laura), nieces Olivia and Isabelle Jaynes, nephew Ethan Jaynes, and great-nephew Emmett Jaynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to any favorite charity or simply pay it forward to someone in need.
Published in The Examiner on Jan. 8, 2020