Adam Michael Graybill, 34, of Grain Valley, MO, passed away June 7, 2020.



Adam was born in Independence, MO on October 13, 1985 to Charlene (Jewell) Blount and Michael Graybill. After graduating from Fort Osage High School, Adam attended pilot school and earned his commercial pilot's license. With nearly 15 years in the aviation industry, Adam traveled nationally and internationally, flying commercial jet planes, private commuter planes, and most recently, flying a cargo carrier specializing in transporting medical supplies throughout the United States.



Adam's travel wasn't limited to his professional gig. He loved taking annual family vacations to Colorado, family beach getaways in Mexico, family camping trips nearby and family trips to any ball diamond, basketball court, or dirt bike track with one of his children.



Clearly all who knew him also knew that, without a doubt, Adam's biggest joy was his family life with surviving wife, Jami (Schuenemeyer) Graybill, daughter Amyah Marie Graybill, and son Ayden Michael Graybill of the home. Other survivors grieving his loss are parents Charlene and Michael Blount, parents Renee and Michael Graybill, sisters Sarah (Graybill) Fjer and husband Amine, Brooklyn Blount, Sydney Graybill, Ciara (Blount) Varricchio and husband Domenic, Arielle (Blount) Pippin and husband Scott, and one brother, Armani Graybill. Survivors also include grandparents Faye and George Sumpter, many cousins, a niece and nephews, in-laws and family-like friends.



Adam was preceded in death by his grandparents Hilda Jewell, Lucy and Keith Graybill.



An active guy who enjoyed working out and a healthy lifestyle, Adam was greatly loved and will be forever missed. A private remembrance service will be held at Longview Lake at the convenience of the family.



