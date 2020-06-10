Adriahna Rilee Detillier-Cooper
Adriahna Detillier-Cooper, 15, of Blue Springs, MO went to be with her heavenly Father on June 3, 2020.

A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO. Services will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Suburban Chapel with burial to follow at Buckner Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Beacon Clinic,
https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__support.childrensmercy.org_fundraiser_2788806&d=DwICAg&c=euGZstcaTDllvimEN8b7jXrwqOf-v5A_CdpgnVfiiMM&r=R1hUqB6vXab_IP2TTmhJH-qUfHVMV2A2o9lQEiBJ2pU&m=TZSGfDxtfIThg5SOdmz707NU5s56hIfoG6PdLBcsSj0&s=qeQ87KkOg1lQa1T--ZNyH7mjwXfKdzDt30tDmJi4_UY&e =

She enjoyed swimming, going on walks, being outdoors, swinging, listening to music, butterflies and ladybugs, and Disney movies.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, David and Jimmie Detillier, and great-great-grandmother, Maxine Detillier.

Anna is survived by her biological mother, Talia L. Detillier; biological father, Adam Bosler; adopted parents, Ed and Stephania Cooper; siblings, Lexi Detillier, Dava Detillier, Mazeleigh Detillier, Cavin Heaton, Mckenna Heaton, Caide Heaton, Melaina Heaton, Bri Detillier, Ashley Cooper and Nathan Cooper; great-great-grandparents, Gene and Patty Cooper; special uncle, William "Bill" Albright; and many other family members who loved Anna dearly.

Online condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.speakschapel.com

Arrangements: Carson-Speaks Chapel 816-252-7900

Published in The Examiner on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Speaks Suburban Chapel
JUN
10
Service
10:00 AM
Suburban Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Carson-Speaks Chapel
1501 W. Lexington Ave.
Independence, MO 64052
(816) 252-7900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

